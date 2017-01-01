Say hello to your personal meeting assistant
Meeting software that lets anyone run focused, collaborative and engaging meetings.
Most meetings fail because they don’t do 3 essential things:
Prioritize what’s important
Time is wasted when you discuss things that don’t deliver value to your team and your organization. With Instant Agenda, meeting attendees can easily suggest and vote on topics related to the purpose of the meeting. That way, discussion held in meetings relates directly to the organization’s overall strategy and initiatives.
Drive focus, decision and action
When discussion happens to lead to a great idea, is it recorded? Who owns it? When will it be completed by? How long before it’s forgotten altogether? With a few simple tools, attendees can record their great ideas, designate an owner and tell the team when it will be done. No more meeting hot potato!
Immediately follow up
Unfortunately, meeting follow up can sometimes take longer than the meeting, if it’s even done at all. Instant Agenda does the work for you, giving you a beautifully formatted meeting summary every time. You can send it right away or choose to make edits before sending to participants and important stakeholders that might’ve been too busy to attend the discussion.
Accomplish more in meetings
All the tools you need, right at your fingertips
Plan like a pro
Quickly prepare and share agendas for one-time or recurring meetings. Choose from a variety of meeting types and agenda topics to get the discussion going.
Simplify meeting facilitation
Facilitation guidance and tools help you run an effective meeting and stay on track. Capture meeting notes, action items and decisions in real time.
Speed up your follow up
Instant Agenda keeps track of everything you discussed. Quickly edit and share a beautifully formatted meeting summary with participants and those not present.
Types of meetings
- Lean Coffee
- Retrospective
- Product Council
- 1-on-1s
-
Staff all-hands
-
Executive teams
-
Innovation & strategy sessions
-
Project planning
-
Problem solving
- Discovery calls
Here's what people are saying about Instant Agenda:
We used to rely on numerous Google sheets to create meeting agendas – it was painful. With Instant Agenda, agendas are always in the same place and teams can collaborate before meeting or on the spot if there’s not a set agenda. We also have a record of what we’ve discussed so the entire process is more organized.Todd Olson
The first time I tried Instant Agenda I was amazed because my typical 1- hour meeting wrapped up in 40 minutes. Instant Agenda kept us on track and the team walked away feeling like we really accomplished something. The positive feedback from meeting participants was overwhelming because they helped create the agenda – everybody was engaged.Jackie O’Neill-Walsh
Making the most of my team’s time is very important, especially when you are in a startup mode. Thanks to Instant Agenda, it’s easy to get everyone on the same page, run a clean meeting and let everyone’s voice be heard (love that voting!). The best part for me is, Instant Agenda allows me to capture the notes and action items during the meeting, saving me at least 30 minutes in ‘recapping’ after the fact.Stephanie Dumbrill
More Effective Meetings - A Checklist
We’ve put together a comprehensive guide to running highly productive meetings. You can read all the details or download a printable reference.