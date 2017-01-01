Plan like a pro

Quickly prepare and share agendas for one-time or recurring meetings. Choose from a variety of meeting types and agenda topics to get the discussion going.

Simplify meeting facilitation

Facilitation guidance and tools help you run an effective meeting and stay on track. Capture meeting notes, action items and decisions in real time.

Speed up your follow up

Instant Agenda keeps track of everything you discussed. Quickly edit and share a beautifully formatted meeting summary with participants and those not present.